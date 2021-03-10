Danny Mills has suggested fans don’t really want to see teams like West Ham in the Champions League.

The pundit, speaking on talkSPORT in the video clip below, insists the Champions League should be about the very best teams in Europe facing each other, and that he does not believe that the team that finishes fourth in the table should qualify…

? “The whole point of the #UCL is to see the best go against the best.” ? “I don’t even think it should be the top 4 in the country that go through.” ? “Let’s say #WHUFC get in by finishing 4th. That’s not Champions League…” Danny Mills has his say on the #UCL reforms pic.twitter.com/qJJuaOmh8L — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 9, 2021

Mills won’t have made too many friends at West Ham with these comments, as the Hammers look to be in with a genuine chance of a remarkable achievement.

David Moyes’ side are just two points off fourth at the moment, and have the advantage of a game in hand over rivals Chelsea, so they’ll hope they can still get into Europe’s top club competition.

If they do, they’ll be there on merit, whatever Mills says!