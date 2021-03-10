Menu

Video: Danny Mills won’t have made too many friends at West Ham with these Champions League comments…

West Ham FC
Posted by

Danny Mills has suggested fans don’t really want to see teams like West Ham in the Champions League.

The pundit, speaking on talkSPORT in the video clip below, insists the Champions League should be about the very best teams in Europe facing each other, and that he does not believe that the team that finishes fourth in the table should qualify…

Mills won’t have made too many friends at West Ham with these comments, as the Hammers look to be in with a genuine chance of a remarkable achievement.

David Moyes’ side are just two points off fourth at the moment, and have the advantage of a game in hand over rivals Chelsea, so they’ll hope they can still get into Europe’s top club competition.

If they do, they’ll be there on merit, whatever Mills says!

  1. Diane Abbott says:
    March 10, 2021 at 2:23 pm

    Fanny Mills… King of irrelevance. ??

    Reply
  2. Mojen says:
    March 10, 2021 at 3:03 pm

    He might have just missed his own point ! The so called champions league already has more runners up than champions! Hes certainly quick and aware.

    Reply

