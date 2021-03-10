West Ham look set to sign star for a bargain £2m this summer due to clause

There’s been a lot of things to admire about West Ham this season, but it’s always enjoyable to see underwhelming signings who go on to impress and become key players.

There wasn’t a lot to be excited about when they signed Craig Dawson this summer after a couple of recent relegations with Watford and West Brom, but he’s been thoroughly impressive this season and he’s handy for a few goals too.

He’s the kind of player that they need to keep around if the price is right, and a report from The Yorkshire Post has indicated that there’s a buy-out option in his loan deal that allows the Hammers to pick him up for only £2m.

It’s hard to tell what represents value in the current market but £2m for a quality defender has to be considered as good value, and the report confirms he only needs to play two more games to activate that clause.

He’ll turn 31 in the summer so he should still have two or three years left at the top level, so making the deal permanent looks like an absolute no-brainer after his form this season.