West Ham are reportedly eyeing up a transfer deal for Borussia Monchengladbach forward Alassane Plea this summer.

The Hammers have been linked with a number of strikers in recent times, including Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri and Blackburn Rovers front-man Adam Armstrong.

Now Plea is another name coming up on their radar, as Bild report that Gladbach could be under serious pressure to sell at the end of this season.

The Bundesliga outfit have a number of talented players on their books and they face losing some of them if they don’t qualify for Europe.

West Ham currently look in a good position to capitalise on that, and it seems Plea is in their sights.

The 27-year-old France international could certainly do a job up front for David Moyes’ side as they look to continue their progress next season.

The east Londoners may even be playing in Europe themselves as they currently look in the running for a top four spot.