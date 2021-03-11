Loads of Arsenal fans are eager to see Aaron Ramsey seal a transfer back to the club following the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano on the Welsh midfielder’s future at Juventus.

The former Gunners star hasn’t really enjoyed his time at Juve so far, having struggled to play regularly and establish himself as a key player for the Serie A giants.

Now a number of Arsenal fans are responding to a tweet from Romano about Ramsey’s future as it looks like he could be on his way out of Turin as part of a squad revamp at the end of this frustrating season.

Juventus have just been dumped out of the Champions League in a surprise defeat against Porto, and have continued to under-achieve in Europe’s top club competition.

This could see Ramsey move on, and it’s clear he’s still very much loved at Arsenal as so many fans call for him to come home to north London less than two years after he left.

Here’s some reaction below…

Ramsey would be perfeeeeect! Please @Arsenal. Bring him home and we'll forgive the season. https://t.co/eWE8xBhgof — ArseStat (@Arsestat_) March 11, 2021

If Ramsey is surplus at Juventus, take the pay cut and comeback home, you will bench Xhaka without even blinking — Mischievous Rascal (@Iam_vickiey) March 11, 2021

Hopefully Ramsey will return back to Arsenal…it’s his home! https://t.co/bTQB2o9q2O — Rodney (@rodders05) March 11, 2021

Please bring Ramsey and let go of Ceballos da @Arsenal https://t.co/Rxu849P6pA — Vasanth? (@gully_point) March 11, 2021

Aaron Ramsey could leave Juve [@FabrizioRomano]. Would you take him back at Arsenal for a low fee? — Kiko (@AfcKiko) March 11, 2021