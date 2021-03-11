Menu

Arsenal urged to bring star “home” following latest transfer speculation

Loads of Arsenal fans are eager to see Aaron Ramsey seal a transfer back to the club following the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano on the Welsh midfielder’s future at Juventus.

The former Gunners star hasn’t really enjoyed his time at Juve so far, having struggled to play regularly and establish himself as a key player for the Serie A giants.

Now a number of Arsenal fans are responding to a tweet from Romano about Ramsey’s future as it looks like he could be on his way out of Turin as part of a squad revamp at the end of this frustrating season.

Juventus have just been dumped out of the Champions League in a surprise defeat against Porto, and have continued to under-achieve in Europe’s top club competition.

ramsey juventus

Aaron Ramsey in action for Juventus

This could see Ramsey move on, and it’s clear he’s still very much loved at Arsenal as so many fans call for him to come home to north London less than two years after he left.

Here’s some reaction below…

