Menu

Deal agreed: England youth international closing in on Newcastle United transfer

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Matthew Bondswell reportedly looks to have agreed a transfer to Newcastle after leaving RB Leipzig.

This is according to a report in the Telegraph, which states that the England youth international has agreed terms on a deal to link up with Newcastle’s Under-23s.

MORE: Newcastle United to have four key players missing for Aston Villa clash, Steve Bruce confirms

Bondswell looks a promising young talent and could end up being a smart signing for the Magpies if he can live up to his immense potential.

The 18-year-old started his career at Nottingham Forest before attempting to follow in the footsteps of players like Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham by moving abroad.

It hasn’t quite worked out for Bondswell, however, and he now seems set to move back to England imminently.

More Stories / Latest News
Huge blow as West Ham star out injured for longer than initially expected
Rafael Benitez “would love to come back to Newcastle United”
Enquiry made: Interest intensifies as Man United continue to monitor defender’s situation

The report adds that Newcastle have seen off competition from West Ham and Leeds United to sign the young defender.

Chelsea had also been scouting him, and one imagines top clubs will continue to monitor his progress at St James’ Park.

More Stories Matthew Bondswell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.