Matthew Bondswell reportedly looks to have agreed a transfer to Newcastle after leaving RB Leipzig.

This is according to a report in the Telegraph, which states that the England youth international has agreed terms on a deal to link up with Newcastle’s Under-23s.

Bondswell looks a promising young talent and could end up being a smart signing for the Magpies if he can live up to his immense potential.

The 18-year-old started his career at Nottingham Forest before attempting to follow in the footsteps of players like Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham by moving abroad.

It hasn’t quite worked out for Bondswell, however, and he now seems set to move back to England imminently.

The report adds that Newcastle have seen off competition from West Ham and Leeds United to sign the young defender.

Chelsea had also been scouting him, and one imagines top clubs will continue to monitor his progress at St James’ Park.