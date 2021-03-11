Chelsea could offload big name to help fund bid to beat Liverpool to superstar transfer

Chelsea could reportedly be ready to make the surprise decision to allow Timo Werner a transfer away from the club in a bid to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian goal machine has been on fire since moving to Dortmund just over a year ago, scoring 47 goals in 47 appearances for the club in all competitions, including 31 in 29 games so far this season.

It seems clear Haaland has a big career ahead of him, and so it’s unsurprising Don Balon claim Chelsea want to do whatever it takes to win the race for what is likely to be a big-money signing.

They report that the Blues could already allow last summer’s big signing Werner to leave Stamford Bridge in order to help fund the Haaland transfer deal, which is some statement.

Werner also shone during his time in the Bundesliga, but has not lived up to expectations during his time in west London so far.

Football Insider have suggested the Germany international could already be heading for a pretty swift departure, and it could be worthwhile if it helps CFC land Haaland.

The 20-year-old has also been linked with big names like Liverpool by ESPN, so it still won’t be easy for Chelsea to win this transfer battle.

One can imagine Liverpool will be desperate to strengthen with a statement signing like this after such a poor season, and it may be that working under Jurgen Klopp would still be the more attractive option, even if Thomas Tuchel has made a very strong start at Chelsea.