Former Chelsea star Glen Johnson has aimed a dig at the club’s players for managing to raise their performance levels since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager.

The Blues have looked back to their best recently and remain unbeaten since Tuchel took over, but Johnson couldn’t help but show his frustration as he believes these players are now showing they could have done more under Lampard.

Many Chelsea fans will have been disappointed to see a club legend like Lampard sacked so soon, but in fairness his inexperience at this level may have been showing.

Tuchel, by contrast, has worked with big names and has generally been in management for much longer, and it seems he’s having a hugely positive impact at Stamford Bridge.

Johnson still feels these CFC players need to look at themselves, however, but we’re not sure how much the club’s fans will agree, as many will surely just be relieved the team is performing again.

“When Tuchel first came in, Chelsea were beating teams that they should have been beating, but now they’ve shown they can beat Tottenham, Everton and got a good result against Manchester United,” Johnson told CheltenhamGuides.com, as quoted by the Metro.

“I think that Lampard could have done a similar job, it’s just a shame and a problem for the players, how can they perform like this for the new manager but they couldn’t for Lampard?

“So the players have to look at themselves. But that said, right now the appointment looks good because they’re absolutely flying.”

