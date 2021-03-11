Chelsea star set for exit this summer as agent confirms potential transfer is a “wonderful idea”

Jorginho has consistently been linked with a Maurizio Sarri reunion ever since the Italian manager was sacked by Chelsea, but it looks like this summer could finally see that happen.

He’s still a regular starter in the Chelsea side but there’s a feeling that the centre of midfield is one of their weaker areas, and selling the Italian midfielder would allow Tuchel to overhaul that area of the field.

It’s worth pointing out that Sarri is currently jobless so that is a major obstacle in any deal happening, but a report from SI has looked at how it could play out.

READ MORE: Chelsea could offload big name to help fund bid to beat Liverpool to superstar transfer

Rino Gattuso is under a lot of pressure for his job just now and it’s thought that Sarri would be open to a return to Napoli in the summer, while he would be keen to bring Jorginho back to the club where he made his name.

The player’s agent has also spoken out about a possible transfer, and this makes it pretty clear that they would be open to the deal happening:

“Sarri at Napoli with Jorginho is a wonderful idea. The player has two-and-a-half years left on his contract with Chelsea and an important salary.

“It’s possible on a football level, certainly. We’d have to see what De Laurentiis thinks. Naples is a city that Jorginho loves very much, which marked an important part of his career.

“Sarri is also an important coach for him, at which he expressed himself at the highest level.”

One of the biggest knocks on Jorginho was that he could only excel if he was played in a certain role in Sarri’s system, but he’s proven otherwise in recent years as he’s held down a regular spot in the Chelsea team.

Despite that, it does sound like this could be a good solution for everyone involved if it did happen, so the speculation will intensify if Sarri is re-appointed in Naples this summer.