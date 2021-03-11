Enquiry made: Interest intensifies as Man United continue to monitor defender’s situation

There may be hope from the fans that Man United go out and buy a few ready-made stars this summer, but recent transfer windows show that’s not how they operate just now.

Even Bruno Fernandes was seen as someone who was excelling at a lower level who could step up, and most of their signings tend to be talented younger players who are on an upward trajectory.

The defence has been a real issue this season and finding world class centre backs is almost impossible in the transfer market, so any signing would come with an element of risk.

Brighton defender Ben White is regularly linked with top clubs and he has been impressive despite his team’s struggles this season, while it appears that enquiries are being made about his situation this summer:

Recent enquiries have been made about Ben White as #MUFC continue to monitor Brighton’s centre-back — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) March 11, 2021

It’s not clear if those enquiries are coming from United themselves or if other teams are trying to get something done early, but it would be interesting to see if he can handle the step up.

He’s only 23 and this is his first proper season in the Premier League so obviously he still needs to develop and gain more experience, but there is a lot to like about his game.

He’s commanding in the air, capable with the ball at his feet and he’s got enough pace to cover for Harry Maguire, but it would still be a big ask to slot him straight into the United defence as the immediate starter.

It does look like he’s the type of signing that United should expect this summer, while Brighton are in relegation trouble so that could also hasten his departure if they go down.

There could be parallels with Aaron Wan-Bissaka who only had one proper season as a starter with Crystal Palace before going on to hold down a regular starting spot at Old Trafford, so there’s every reason to think he could succeed if he’s given time to adapt.