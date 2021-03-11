Menu

“His own fault” – These Arsenal fans blast Arteta’s inconsistency as team confirmed vs Olympiacos

Arsenal used the Europa League as a chance to play the younger players in the group stages, but it’s starting to get more serious as they reach the latter stages.

It’s their last real chance of silverware this season and winning the competition would result in a return to the Champions League, so Mikel Arteta needs to go all out to win it.

They do have some bad memories against Olympiacos after being knocked out last year but they should win the tie if they play well, and it appears that Mikel Arteta is putting out his strongest side tonight:

Pepe or Lacazette may feel they deserve to play over Willian but it’s a strong looking side, and Granit Xhaka keeps his place despite his blunder at the weekend.

The main talk from the fans is focussed on the choices over Willian and Pepe, and there is clearly some frustration in that Arteta takes any excuse to include Willian in the team yet he’s happy to drop Pepe at any given opportunity:

  1. Joks says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:03 pm

    Lol… Have said it b4 n will continue saying it,Arteta likes William, den Pepe b4 even thinking of Marti d beast. I just feel sorry for d youngster,he being treated like saliba. Finally diz continuous partnership of xhaka n partey will lead to more pain Dan gain

