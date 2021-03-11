Lionel Messi to sign with MLS-based club in two years, journalist claims

FC Barcelona has crashed out in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The loss to Paris Saint-Germain could be the last time Lionel Messi dawns the Barça kit in a European competition.

As many already know, the 33-year-old’s contract will expire in June, and he will need to decide whether to stay or look for greener pastures. Manchester City FC and PSG are the rumored destinations; however, those two clubs will likely offer a two or three-year deal to the aging superstar.

Nonetheless, a Messi at 35 or 36-years will probably want to continue playing football. That’s when the Argentina international will likely cross the pond to North America, at least that’s one Spanish journalist believes is the plan.

During the program Carrusel Deportivo (via Diario AS), SER journalist José Antonio Ponseti revealed that whatever Messi decides to do in the short-term, that in two years, the Barça superstar will be joining David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

“There is a 50-percent chance that Messi will stay at Barcelona ??before it was 78-percent,” Ponseti said. “Whatever happens, in two years Messi will be at Inter Miami.”

Beckham has long wanted the marketable superstar to attract the citizens of South Florida to his MLS club. The possibility of seeing Messi live, even though it will be in the twilight of his career, will entice people in the Miami area to flock to their stadium.