Rio Ferdinand explains why Liverpool could still sign world class duo despite recent collapse

Rio Ferdinand has backed Liverpool in the transfer market despite their awful run of form that has led to a surprise collapse this season.

The Reds ran away with the Premier League title last season and won the Champions League the year before, and have generally looked one of the strongest teams in world football for a while now.

However, Liverpool’s form has gone off a cliff recently and they’re now struggling to even get into the top four this season, which might hurt them in terms of the names they can attract in the transfer market.

Still, Ferdinand has addressed that and still believes big names like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland would relish the chance to work under a world class manager like Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool got back to winning ways in the Champions League last night as they beat RB Leipzig 2-0, and Ferdinand spoke about their transfer ambitions during his time in the BT Sport studio.

“I think it’s a blip. His (Klopp’s) biggest challenge will be to pick these players up and rebuild them,” Ferdinand is quoted by the Metro.

“It took them three or four years to build this confidence. After building such fear in opponents to now teams swaggering into Anfield, I think, given the last couple of years, they’ve had two Champions League finals back-to-back, I think people will still go there with the mindset that they can get back.”

Asked if that includes Mbappe or Haaland, Ferdinand replied: “I think they would, yeah.

“Someone like Mbappe looks at the way Liverpool play and the manager. You look at the quality of players they’ve got there and the manager.

“Is that the type of manager you’d want to play for? Klopp still is, yeah.”