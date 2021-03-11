“He is so important to us” – Klopp praises Liverpool star after important tactical tweak

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise onto Fabinho after he returned to midfield against RB Leipzig in last night’s Champions League win.

The Reds have endured a difficult season in the Premier League, but looked back to their best in Europe with a convincing 2-0 victory over Leipzig yesterday evening.

A big part of the reason for Liverpool’s struggles has been their terrible luck with injuries, which has hit them hard in defence in particular as Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have all missed large chunks of the campaign.

But that’s also impacted their midfield as both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have had to drop back into defence to fill in for those injured players.

That’s meant a big loss in quality in the middle of the park, with Klopp heaping praise on Fabinho as he returned to that role against Leipzig.

“We have to see what solutions we can find for the next games – but number six is his (Fabinho’s) position,” Klopp is quoted by BBC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Edinson Cavani sets date to make transfer decision amid Manchester United exit talk Man United wonderkid wants to ‘rub it in Liverpool’s face’ with rivals potentially meeting in next round of FA Youth Cup Video: Kylian Mbappe swaps shirts with Barcelona wonderkid in game recognises game moment after PSG knock Blaugrana out of the Champions League

“It was our hope to keep him there for the season. He is one of the best in the world in that position, that is clear – not only defending-wise but creating as well. He is so important to us.”

The Brazil international is clearly one of the finest defensive midfield players in the world and one can only wonder how much better LFC might have done this season if they’d had him playing there more often.