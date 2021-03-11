Good omen? One Liverpool fan might’ve noticed a reason to keep believing in the Champions League dream

One Liverpool fan has seemingly spotted a potential good omen for the club as they look to save their season by winning the Champions League.

The Reds have suffered a surprise collapse with some abysmal recent form in the Premier League, but got past a tricky tie in the form of RB Leipzig to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp won the trophy with Liverpool back in the 2018/19 season and would surely love to do it again this year as it may well be that it’s the only way for the club to ensure they’re even playing in the competition next season due to their current poor position in the league table putting a top four spot in some doubt.

See below as one LFC-supporting Twitter user noticed some intriguing coincidences that could mean there’s hope for the Merseyside giants yet!

2005:

Beat a German team in R16 We were outside of Top 4 That was the last time neither Messi nor Ronaldo made it to QF Final was in Istanbul pic.twitter.com/rTpcRiav9S — ?? (@JotinhoLFC) March 10, 2021

They go on to list a few other things that are perhaps less convincing, but the lack of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the quarter-finals and beyond is a big shock that might well point towards an opportunity for Liverpool.

Ronaldo in particular has relished this competition in recent years and you can never rule out Barcelona or Messi either.

Still, there are plenty of top teams left and Liverpool will have to improve a lot if they are to get past them.