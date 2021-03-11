Menu

Good omen? One Liverpool fan might’ve noticed a reason to keep believing in the Champions League dream

Liverpool FC
Posted by

One Liverpool fan has seemingly spotted a potential good omen for the club as they look to save their season by winning the Champions League.

The Reds have suffered a surprise collapse with some abysmal recent form in the Premier League, but got past a tricky tie in the form of RB Leipzig to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals.

MORE: Approach made: Liverpool all but give up on keeping key player as CL giants make transfer offer

Jurgen Klopp won the trophy with Liverpool back in the 2018/19 season and would surely love to do it again this year as it may well be that it’s the only way for the club to ensure they’re even playing in the competition next season due to their current poor position in the league table putting a top four spot in some doubt.

See below as one LFC-supporting Twitter user noticed some intriguing coincidences that could mean there’s hope for the Merseyside giants yet!

They go on to list a few other things that are perhaps less convincing, but the lack of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the quarter-finals and beyond is a big shock that might well point towards an opportunity for Liverpool.

More Stories / Latest News
“Let’s see” – Manchester United star drops pretty clear transfer hint
Approach made: Liverpool all but give up on keeping key player as CL giants make transfer offer
Arsenal up against Real Madrid for potential transfer of France Under-21 international

Ronaldo in particular has relished this competition in recent years and you can never rule out Barcelona or Messi either.

Still, there are plenty of top teams left and Liverpool will have to improve a lot if they are to get past them.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Rafael Benitez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.