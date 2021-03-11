Real Madrid pursuing transfer of Man United star whose value has shot up to €90m

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has been a big hit since moving to Man Utd from Sporting Lisbon last January, proving one of the best signings made by the club in many years.

According to Todo Fichajes, Fernandes joined the Red Devils for around €55million, but his value has now almost doubled to €90m as Real Madrid show an interest in signing him.

This comes as it looks like Fernandes is in no rush to sign a new contract at Old Trafford until he is convinced by United’s transfer plans, according to a report from the Sun.

All in all, this is a pretty worrying picture for United, who won’t want to lose the in-form Fernandes so soon after signing him.

The 26-year-old looks like he’d be near-impossible to replace right now, and the team could fall apart without him as they’ve relied on him so much this season.

Madrid would do well to land a quality attacking midfielder like this, however, with changes clearly needed after an underwhelming campaign at the Bernabeu.

Fernandes definitely fits the bill in terms of being the kind of ‘Galactico’ name Real like to bring to the club.

