Newcastle United to have four key players missing for Aston Villa clash, Steve Bruce confirms

Newcastle United will be without four key first-team players for the upcoming game against Aston Villa, manager Steve Bruce has confirmed.

The Magpies will take on Villa without Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and long-term absentee Fabian Schar, Bruce said at his press conference.

Newcastle fans will be relieved not to see any fresh injuries added to the list, but there’s also no doubt they could do with these players returning as soon as possible.

Bruce had some reason to be optimistic about their recovery, however.

“Everything is going to plan,” he said of the timetable for the injured quartet.

“Almiron is making particularly good progress, which is good news.

“The international break may just do us a favour so let’s hope they can keep responding the way they are.”