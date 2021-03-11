Menu

Huge blow as West Ham star out injured for longer than initially expected

West Ham FC
Posted by

There’s been some bad news on the injury front for West Ham as it looks like defender Angelo Ogbonna could be out for longer than initially expected.

The Italian has been a solid performer for the Hammers this season but recently had to go off against Manchester United with an ankle injury.

MORE: West Ham sense opportunity to pounce for exciting attacker transfer

At first, it looked like David Moyes could face around four weeks without Ogbonna, but that now looks like being a little longer.

This is according to former WHUFC employee, who provided an update on Ogbonna in conversation with the West Ham Way podcast.

“Ogbonna has had a setback in his return,” he said.

“He’s out of his protective boot now, the original prognosis was four weeks, but that’s been extended by pretty much double that.

More Stories / Latest News
Rafael Benitez “would love to come back to Newcastle United”
Enquiry made: Interest intensifies as Man United continue to monitor defender’s situation
Ex-Red Devil believes Manchester United are two signings away from being title contenders

“Unfortunately he seems to be a little bit further away, but hopefully we’ll see him before the end of the season.”

Thankfully, Issa Diop has stepped up with some strong performances for West Ham while Ogbonna has been out of the side.

More Stories Angelo Ogbonna

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.