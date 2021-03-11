There’s been some bad news on the injury front for West Ham as it looks like defender Angelo Ogbonna could be out for longer than initially expected.

The Italian has been a solid performer for the Hammers this season but recently had to go off against Manchester United with an ankle injury.

At first, it looked like David Moyes could face around four weeks without Ogbonna, but that now looks like being a little longer.

This is according to former WHUFC employee, who provided an update on Ogbonna in conversation with the West Ham Way podcast.

“Ogbonna has had a setback in his return,” he said.

“He’s out of his protective boot now, the original prognosis was four weeks, but that’s been extended by pretty much double that.

“Unfortunately he seems to be a little bit further away, but hopefully we’ll see him before the end of the season.”

Thankfully, Issa Diop has stepped up with some strong performances for West Ham while Ogbonna has been out of the side.