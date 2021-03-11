Premier League star is hopeful of making Arsenal switch this summer on a free transfer

Arsenal may not have a lot of money to spend this summer, so it’s important to find cheaper options to fill out the backup roles in the squad

Kieran Tierney is always going to start at left back when he’s fit but he’s had his injury issues over the years, so it’s important that Arsenal find a reliable option to provide depth in that area.

They’ve experimented by playing younger players out of position in the full back roles in recent years but a specialist would be a welcome addition, and a report from Goal has indicated that Crystal Palace defender Patrick Van Aanholt is keen to make the switch in the summer.

He’s out of contract in the summer so it won’t take a transfer fee, but Palace are still hopeful of keeping him around so they’ll be keen to sort out an extension as soon as possible.

The 30 year old defender has a ton of Premier League experience with Palace and Sunderland so this would be a step up, but he’s a player who loves to get forward so he would be an interesting option for Arsenal to have.

The move would also depend on Sead Kolasinac definitely moving on but that looks pretty likely, and it would give Arteta two excellent options to play at left back next season.