PSG reignite Cristiano Ronaldo interest with transfer from Juventus closely monitored by Parisians amid question marks on future

According to French publication Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain have reignited their interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo after the question marks posed by Juventus’ latest exit in the Champions League.

Le Parisien unsurprisingly report that Ronaldo has been a name that has never really disappeared from the French powerhouses’ dreams, but Juventus’ latest nightmare has sparked the possibility of a sale.

Juventus now have a problem on their hands, they’ve crashed out of Europe’s elite club competition at the Round of 16 stages for the second consecutive season, leaving them well out of triumph’s reach.

Le Parisian report that Ronaldo’s contract, which is worth a net salary of a whopping €31m, is also problematic, with the Turin outfit needing to weight up whether they should keep hold of the all-time great until his contract expiry in the summer of 2022, or recover some funds via a sale this summer.

It’s added that PSG are ‘closely monitoring’ the situation, whilst it’s reiterated that president Nasser Al-Khelaifi holds a great friendship with Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

Le Parisien state that Ligue 1’s dominant force wish to add either Lionel Messi or Ronaldo should Kylian Mbappe leave this summer, with the Frenchman’s future uncertain as things stand.

Juventus’ investment into Ronaldo hasn’t worked out in regards to the Champions League, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was recruited to aid the side to their first triumph in Europe’s elite club competition since the 1995-96 season, but they actually look further off achieving that than before his arrival.

It appears as though there could be a merry-go-round of superstar transfers this summer, with the futures of Mbappe, Messi and Ronaldo seemingly tied together to a degree.