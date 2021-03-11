Former Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez would supposedly “love” to come back to St James’ Park.

The Spanish tactician was a popular manager during his time with Newcastle between 2016 and 2019, and it’s fair to say Magpies fans aren’t exactly thrilled with how the team is currently getting on under Steve Bruce.

Could Benitez ever come back to Newcastle one day? Shields Gazette journalist Liam Kennedy thinks it’s perfectly possible.

“I do think he would love to come back to Newcastle United, but I think he’s waiting for the right job offer,” Kennedy told NUFC Matters.

“Now, if that right job offer comes from elsewhere – he’s always been on West Ham United’s radar, always been on Leicester City’s radar – if those kinds of jobs were to come up before any Mike Ashley-less Newcastle United job, I think he would potentially take them.

“So we’re going to have to play the waiting game on that. I hope he does come back; it’s the exact type of project that Rafa Benitez would thrive in – and it would be really satisfying to see him brought back to the football club to finish off the foundations that he started to build.”

Newcastle fans can dream!