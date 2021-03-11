Stoichkov tells Barcelona to ‘sell’ Antoine Griezmann as team play with ’10’ whenever big-money attacker is ‘on the field’

According to Bosnian outlet Sport Sport BA, legendary former Barcelona striker Hristo Stoichkov has stated that the team play with just 10 on the pitch ‘whenever’ Antonio Griezmann ‘is on the field’.

Barcelona recruited the Frenchman after paying the €120m release clause in his contract with Atletico Madrid, per the club, whilst they also struck a €15m agreement with Diego Simeone’s side regarding first refusal options, coming after there was huge controversy regarding the Griezmann deal, via ESPN.

The Blaugrana were knocked out of the Champions League last night by Paris Saint-Germain, with a second-leg draw of 1-1 marking a 5-2 aggregate defeat.

Stoichkov claimed that if the Catalan outfit wish to succeed long term that ‘they have to sell’ Griezmann, whilst also adding that he shouldn’t be starting ahead of Martin Braithwaite and Francisco Trincao.

“Whenever Griezmann is on the field Barcelona plays with ten players. If they want to do something long term then they have to sell Griezmann.”

“Trincao and Braithwaite need to be on the team, what is Griezmann doing there.”

For what it’s worth, Griezmann has looked much better in his second season in Catalonia, contributing 12 goals and 11 assists to the side.

However, the Frenchman’s totals sit at 27 goals and 15 assists from 86 appearances across all competition, that wouldn’t be bad at all if it wasn’t for the monstrous price tag.

The World Cup winner has also made little impact in crucial fixtures and against elite opposition, which has of course compounded Griezmann’s troubles.

Stoichkov, the greatest Bulgarian player of all time, had two spells at Barcelona, totally seven years, whilst the icon also went on to coach for the team.

Stoichkov won it all with the Blaugrana, with the highlights being five La Liga titles and a Champions League triumph. He’s been outspoken since retiring, but even these comments are pretty shocking.