These Man United fans love that Amad Diallo ’embarrassed’ Chelsea star Fikayo Tomori as defender was ‘dunked on’ in wonderkid’s first club goal

Manchester United have themselves a super-sub to thank for taking the lead against AC Milan in tonight’s Europa League knockout tie, with Amad Diallo turning into Chicharito Hernandez to score.

In the 49th minute of the encounter, less than five minutes after 18-year-old Diallo was introduced to the field as a halftime substitute, Bruno Fernandes won a free-kick after getting the better of Frank Kessie.

Whilst the broadcasters were busy showing replays of the incident, Fernandes punished an unprepared Milan side as he floated a quick free-kick forward.

Amad Diallo darted ahead of Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori to position himself in a dangerous area, but the wonderkid surprised everyone when his 5ft8 self scored with a backwards looping header.

Reported target Gianluigi Donnarumma could not stop the Italian-Ivorian in his efforts, perhaps due to some rare indecisiveness, whilst Tomori simply couldn’t get close to Amad Diallo in a blip from the ace.

Pictures from BT Sport.

Here’s how some of the Man United faithful reacted to the fact that rival player Tomori was the man beaten for Amad Diallo to score his first ever goal for the club:

There’s no doubt that some of United’s supporters will continue to poke fun at their Chelsea counterparts for this over the rest of the night, whilst the Blues may want to refrain from any praise for the England international – even if it is well deserved – until the dust settles.

