Video: Allan McGregor makes an unbelievable save in the final stages to ensure Rangers draw 1-1 in Prague

Europa League
This always felt like a tie that Rangers had a real chance of winning, so it was vital to come out of the away leg still in the tie.

They’ve done more than that by securing the draw and taking an away goal back to Ibrox, but they would’ve lost if it wasn’t for an incredible late save from Allan McGregor:

He does well just to get there in the first place, but you presume all he’s going to do is divert it on it’s way into the net or provide an easy tap in if it comes back out.

Instead he manages to hold it and it’s a magnificent piece of goalkeeping, while you have to think this gives Rangers a huge chance in the second leg.

