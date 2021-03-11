Sometimes it can take a few views of the replay to appreciate how good a save is, and this is one of those from Olympiacos keeper Jose Sa.

Initially it looks like an outstanding save from an Aubameyang header that looked in all the way, but it gets even better when you see it takes a slight deflection on the way to make it even harder:

Pictures from BT Sport

It also benefits from being touched onto the bar which always makes anything immediately spectacular, but it looks like Arsenal could have a tough time getting past this keeper tonight.