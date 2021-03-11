Menu

Video: Dani Ceballos secures back-to-back costly mistakes for Arsenal as deluded play under pressure leads to Olympiacos goal

Trademark Arsenal play.

 

Pictures from BT Sport and Polsat Sport.

There’s absolutely no denying that Mikel Arteta will face severe questioning regarding the side’s attitude when they are under pressure at the back after this latest capitulation against Olympiacos.

