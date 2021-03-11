Video: David Luiz continues to dumfound at Arsenal with a sublime no-look pass vs Olympiacos

This probably isn’t the case if he plays for your team, but David Luiz is always an absolute delight to watch.

It’s mainly because you just don’t know what’s going to happen next. He could produce a great piece of skill, he could smash in a free kick from 30 yards, or he could have a complete melt down, get sent off and cost his team the game.

We’ve seen so many different sides of his game tonight against Olympiacos, but this no look through ball was very much on-brand for the Brazilian defender:

Pictures from UEFA Europa League

He also produced a dreadful mistake in the same half that resulted in a golden chance for the Greek side so it’s not been perfect, but it’s been entertaining as usual.