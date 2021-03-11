Video: Ever ball-playing David Luiz lucky not to cost Arsenal a goal with shaky play at the back against Olympiacos

In the 39th minute of tonight’s Europa League knockout tie between Arsenal and Olympiacos, David Luiz almost cost the Gunners their lead minutes before halftime with some trademark ball-playing.

Bernd Leno slotted it to the centre-back, with Luiz taking a touch inside before passing the ball out of danger, despite the fact that he was being heavily pressured by Giorgios Masouras.

Luiz’s reckless attempt at a pass was intercepted by the Olympiacos attacker, who squandered a glorious opportunity as he fired completely wide of the post from 10 yards out.

On a second thought, considering David Luiz will likely be starting on Sunday. Kane (C) seems like a no brainer. pic.twitter.com/mvirfww7zE — FPL_Masterpiece (@FPL_Masterpiece) March 11, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sports and BT Sport.

It’s clear to everyone that Mikel Arteta would like the Gunners to boast a total football philosophy, but the side really need to consider avoiding playing out of the defence in situations like this.