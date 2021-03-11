Video: Franck Kessie has stunning volley against Man United disallowed after VAR rules handball on AC Milan midfielder

In the 11th minute of tonight’s Europa League knockout tie between Man United and AC Milan, the Red Devils looked half-asleep as Franck Kessie was left to collect the ball from a throw-in in the final third.

Kessie was free to control the ball as he was positioned between Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay, but unfortunately the Ivorian did so with his hand.

The all-important detail was only noticed by VAR after Kessie had fired the ball into the back of the net with a remarkable half-volley that left Dean Henderson with no chance.

WHAT. A. STRIKE. ? Franck Kessie with quite possibly the best disallowed goal you’ll see this season. ? pic.twitter.com/kENLLC6kHK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

This marks the second goal that the Rossoneri have had disallowed after around just 10 minutes of action, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to wake this Red Devils defence up and quickly.