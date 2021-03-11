Video: Harry Maguire produces disastrous goal-line miss for Man United in open goal chance against AC Milan

In the 37th minute of this evening’s premier Europa League encounter between Manchester United and AC Milan, it looked as though the Red Devils had taken the lead from a set-piece.

Alex Telles showed his dangerous dead-ball and crossing ability with a lovely corner whipped in from the right side, which floated over to the far post, where an open Harry Maguire was positioned to score.

With United’s club captain just a couple of yards out, as well as facing a gaping open goal, the centre-back somehow managed misconnect with the ball, as it was shinned onto the post.

Replays show that Milan stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma got a slight tip to the ball before it made its way to Maguire, but it didn’t seem to change the flight of the ball that much in all honesty.

“It’s come off his shin pad! How has he missed!” Harry Maguire looked baffled as to how the ball didn’t go in ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/6uemabE2vQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Woeful Man United summed up vs AC Milan as Telles smacks a free kick into Maguire’s head Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos states referees deserve same ‘respect’ as players and admits he’s in ‘favour’ of VAR Video: Franck Kessie has stunning volley against Man United disallowed after VAR rules handball on AC Milan midfielder

In a half in which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side found themselves on the back foot for the most part, squandering an opportunity like this could prove to be very costly.