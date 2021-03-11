Video: Mohamed Elneny secures Arsenal win with surprise long-range beauty against Olympiacos as substitute

In the 84th minute of this evening’s Europa League encounter between Arsenal and Olympiacos, Mohamed Elneny secured a win and quite possibly qualification just two minutes after coming on.

Elneny, who replaced Willian in the 82nd minute, was dealt the ball by Gabriel Magalhaes – who looked as composed as ever despite pressed.

Elneny skipped forward before drilling the ball into the bottom corner with a tidy strike from 30 yards out, Jose Sa appeared to get a hand to the strike but could not keep it out.

Not many would’ve expected the defensive midfielder to be the one to score a crucial goal.

Elneny only scores screamers. ?? Moments after Gabriel put them back in front, Arsenal’s evening just got that little bit better! ? #UEL pic.twitter.com/dlJ6SV12cD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

Elneny’s strike hands Mikel Arteta’s side a 3-1 lead after the first-leg, with the Gunners taking three away goals into the second meeting, that may just be enough to seal advancement in the competition.