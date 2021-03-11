Video: Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard fires well wide for Arsenal in early missed chance for Gunners against Olympiacos

In just the second minute of Arsenal’s Europa League knockout tie against Olympiacos this evening, the Gunners crafted a marvellous chance to take the lead.
The marauding Kieran Tierney had the ball deep on the left-wing and was played down the flank after exchanging passes with Granit Xhaka.
Tierney fired the ball into the middle of the area with a perfectly-weighted first-time pass, Martin Odegaard was left with plenty of time and space but fired well wide with his strike.
The Real Madrid loanee was of course visibly disappointed and frustrated after seeing the chance roll past well past the post.
Pictures from BT Sport.
We’d expect players of Odegaard’s quality to do much better in a moment like this, but the Norwegian star perhaps snatched at the chance and hadn’t quite settled into the game when it arose.