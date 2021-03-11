Video: Woeful Man United summed up vs AC Milan as Telles smacks a free kick into Maguire’s head

AC Milan came into this game with various injury issues, but they’ve outplayed Man United for most of the first half.

Solskjaer’s side are really struggling due to a lack of movement up front and it’s been a fairly lethargic performance all round, but they were given a golden chance to take the lead with a free kick in the perfect position for Alex Telles or Bruno Fernandes.

Harry Maguire stands by the wall in an effort to provide a distraction, but all he manages to do is block the goal-bound effort from his teammate:

Pictures from BT Sport

If you had to sum up the first half performance from United in one clip then this would be it.