Video: Wonderkid Amad Diallo scores first ever Man United goal with looping header in instant Bruno Fernandes connection vs AC Milan

Less than five minutes after being brought on as a halftime substitute for Manchester United, wonderkid Amad Diallo secured his first ever goal for the Red Devils to stun AC Milan in the Europa League.

Bruno Fernandes was fouled by midfield counterpart Franck Kessie, the Portuguese playmaker wasn’t waiting around for replays though as he floated a quick free-kick forward.

That caught Milan massively off guard, Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori couldn’t keep up with the run from Amad Diallo as the 5ft8 ace surprisingly dominated in the air with a lovely looping backwards header.

It flew into the back of the net, with rumoured target Gianluigi Donnarumma unable to stop the ball hitting the net, with the Italian perhaps punished for being caught in two minds as the ball came in.

This marks 18-year-old Diallo’s first ever goal for Manchester United at first-team level, the Italian-Ivorian talent officially arrived in January after securing a pre-transfer from Atalanta last summer.

Welcome to Old Trafford, Amad Diallo! Only on the pitch five minutes and he opens the scoring with a brilliant backwards header ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/XHBIflKmbx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to introduce the exciting talent at the break has paid off instantly.