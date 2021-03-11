Worrying signs for Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona future after Sergio Aguero disagreement

There has been a lot of speculation about Ronald Koeman’s future at Barcelona, and it’s not really clear what’s going to happen this summer.

He’s doing a good job but there’s a feeling that he might not be the long term option to oversee the rebuild at the Camp Nou, and it didn’t sound like the Presidential candidates were overly keen on him either.

Joan Laporta has now been confirmed as the winner of the election, and a report from ESPN has suggested the early signs aren’t good in terms of their relationship.

The forward area does need to be improved after they gave Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid, but it’s suggested that the two do not agree on the best way forward.

Koeman wants Lyon star Memphis Depay to come in and play a key role and he might be the better option for the long term due to his age, but Laporta wants to sign Man City’s Sergio Aguero instead and there’s no sign of an agreement there.

Disagreements over recruitment will happen all the time so that in itself is not a major disaster, but we could quickly learn what the future holds for Koeman.

If signings are made that clearly don’t align with what he’s looking for, then it’s a clear sign that he’ll be gone pretty quickly and replaced by Laporta’s choice of manager.