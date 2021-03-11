Arsenal among long list of clubs chasing transfer of midfield wonderkid

Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs chasing the transfer of Danish wonderkid Zidan Sertdemir as he continues to impress.

The 16-year-old midfielder is likely to earn a big move before too long, with the Gunners joined by a number of Bundesliga clubs as among his list of transfer suitors, according to Sport Bild, as translated by the Daily Express.

Arsenal have a proud history of signing some of the finest young players in the world, and are known to value their youth and tend to give them plenty of opportunities to shine in the first-team.

That could help lure someone like Sertdemir to the Emirates Stadium, though the report suggests his current preference is to play in Germany.

Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg, Borussia Monchengladbach and Hoffenheim are all listed as other teams chasing Sertdemir at the moment, so it won’t be easy for Arsenal to get a deal done.

Arsenal fans may be more keen, however, for their club to focus on more senior signings anyway after this difficult season, which shows that big-name reinforcements are surely a priority.

