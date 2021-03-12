After seeing Pavel Nedved’s reaction to the loss against Porto in midweek, it’s a fair bet that Juventus’ early exit in the Champions League wasn’t in the Serie A giant’s plans this season.

Despite being huge favourites over the two-legged tie, a mistake from Cristiano Ronaldo in turning his back on a free-kick saw the Portuguese side advance even though Adrien Rabiot made the last couple of minutes extra-time interesting.

Another failure in the premier European competition brought Ronaldo’s signing into sharp focus, and a former president has laid into the bianconeri.

“ Cristiano Ronaldo was a wrong purchase? Absolutely yes! I said it from day one, showing appreciation for a great champion that he is, but he is too expensive,” Giovanni Cobolli told Punto Nuovo, as reported by Corriere Dello Sport , and cited by the Daily Mirror.

“It’s Juventus’ business to sell Ronaldo or not, but he’s worth a million per goal.

“Juventus has a need to rebuild. I would free Ronaldo but also [Juventus sporting director Fabio] Paratici.”

Given that Ronaldo was essentially purchased by the club to bring back the European glory days, something that appears as far away as ever at this point, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the club dispensing with his services at the end of the season.