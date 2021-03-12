Chelsea identify Bayern Munich star as replacement for out-of-favour attacker

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly highlighted Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman as a long-term replacement for out-of-favour winger Christian Pulisic.

After failing to start any Premier League matches under Tuchel, Pulisic has seen his long-term Chelsea future become the subject of much speculation.

The talented American winger, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund in 2019, is rumoured to be heading for the Stamford Bridge exit.

It has recently been claimed that a host of top clubs have been alerted by Pulisic’s uncertain future, including Liverpool and Manchester United.

However, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, the Blues’ hierarchy have already identified Coman as a possible replacement for their rapid winger.

It has been claimed that Coman dreams of playing in England’s top-flight, something both Chelsea or United could look to use to their advantage.

Although Callum Hudson-Odoi’s recent emergence in the Blues’ first-team is believed to have scuppered Chelsea’s transfer plans to bring in a new wide-attacker, a player of Coman’s stature is often hard to pass up.

The Daily Mail suggest that should Coman fail to extend his current deal which expires in two year’s time, both Manchester clubs, as well as Chelsea, are all expected to pursue a move.