Chelsea on-loan midfielder expected to make permanent summer switch

According to reports, Scott Parker’s Fulham are confident they can secure Chelsea’s on-loan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on a permanent deal in the summer.

Loftus-Cheek, 25, joined Chelsea’s youth academy all the way back in 2005.

However, after successfully navigating his way through the Blues’ youth ranks, Loftus-Cheek has always struggled to nail down a place in the club’s senior first-team.

Despite making his senior debut all the way back in 2014, the English midfielder has managed just 82 first-team appearances.

After continuing to become increasingly more frustrated by his lack of playing time, Loftus-Cheek was given the green light to join Fulham on a season-long loan last summer.

The 25-year-old’s time across town at Craven Cottage has proved to be a good move, for all parties involved.

Parker has included Loftus-Cheek in 24 matches, in all competitions already this season and according to a recent report from The Sun, the Londoners would love to make his move permanent.

It has been claimed that Fulham are growing increasingly more confident that should they beat the Premier League’s drop, they’ll be able to convince Chelsea to sign a permanent move off.

