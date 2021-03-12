Former Premier League winger Trevor Sinclair has predicted that Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United will be relegated to the Championship.

Following Fulham’s stunning 1-0 victory over champions Liverpool last weekend, the race to beat the drop has been blown wide open.

With Newcastle sitting precariously in 16th place on 27 points and Brighton just below on 26 points, the league’s run-in will prove decisive as several clubs hope to remain in England’s top-flight.

It is widely accepted that Sheffield United are all but certain to be the first confirmed side to be relegated.

Elsewhere, West Brom, who are eight points from safety are also odds-on-favourites to go down.

However, whilst speaking on TalkSPORT (as quoted by Sheilds Gazette), Sinclair believes the third and final side to be relegated will be the Magpies.

“Unfortunately, I think it is going to be Newcastle,” Sinclair predicted. “They miss Callum Wilson hugely. I don’t know what the exact percentage is but he scores most of their goals. If he’s not in the team, I don’t see them winning enough games.”

Striker Wilson, who is currently suffering from a hamstring injury, has missed his side’s last seven games.

Prior to his untimely injury, the English forward had scored 10 Premier League goals – Something the Magpies are clearly missing.

With their next three domestic matches set to be against Aston Villa, Brighton and then Tottenham Hotspur, Bruce will be hoping he can at least offer the North East side’s fans some daylight between their relegation rivals.