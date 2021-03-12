It’s been a long time coming, but for one Leeds United youngster, a more settled future could be just around the corner.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side continue to be a breath of fresh air in the Premier League despite their shortcomings.

Inevitably, as with all squads, some players will fall by the wayside, whether through injuries or lack of opportunities.

One of those is Rafa Mujica, who currently finds himself on loan at Spanish side, Las Palmas, the fourth loan move since signing for the Elland Road outfit back in 2019.

The youngster hadn’t been able to settle anywhere after being released by Barcelona, and with no real future at Leeds, his footballing existence appeared to see him destined to be pushed from pillar to post.

However, Sport, cited by Sport Witness, have noted that hope is on the horizon.

According to the Spanish outlet, who have printed quotes from the Las Palmas president, Mujica will stay at the club beyond his current loan spell which is due to end on June 30.

With no prospect of any action for Leeds, it’s the best decision for all parties.