Menu

Future finally assured for Leeds United star who has had to endure four loan moves since signing on at Elland Road

Leeds United FC
Posted by

It’s been a long time coming, but for one Leeds United youngster, a more settled future could be just around the corner.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side continue to be a breath of fresh air in the Premier League despite their shortcomings.

MORE: Liverpool fans are traumatised by THIS

Inevitably, as with all squads, some players will fall by the wayside, whether through injuries or lack of opportunities.

One of those is Rafa Mujica, who currently finds himself on loan at Spanish side, Las Palmas, the fourth loan move since signing for the Elland Road outfit back in 2019.

Rafa Mujica looks likely to move to UD Las Palmas permanently

The youngster hadn’t been able to settle anywhere after being released by Barcelona, and with no real future at Leeds, his footballing existence appeared to see him destined to be pushed from pillar to post.

However, Sport, cited by Sport Witness, have noted that hope is on the horizon.

More Stories / Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could FINALLY team up due to recent developments
Tottenham star savaged for having no pace and being easy to play against
West Ham given huge boost ahead of crucial Sunday evening fixture against Man United

According to the Spanish outlet, who have printed quotes from the Las Palmas president, Mujica will stay at the club beyond his current loan spell which is due to end on June 30.

With no prospect of any action for Leeds, it’s the best decision for all parties.

More Stories Marcelo Bielsa Rafa Mujica

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.