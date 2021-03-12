Manchester United supporters waking up this morning will likely be rueing Harry Maguire’s incredible miss against AC Milan or bemoaning the fact that the Italians bagged a last-minute equaliser in their Europa League clash thanks to a horrendous error from Dean Henderson.

However, that’s potentially not the worst news that they’ll have this week.

Various reports, including this one from the Telegraph, note that Avram Glazer is selling five million shares in the club which will net around $100m. The problem with the deal is that the Red Devils won’t see a penny of it.

If the Glazer family weren’t already persona non grata at Old Trafford, then this deal is sure to cement the fact that they will never be welcome at the club.

United confirmed themselves last night: “Manchester United will not receive any proceeds from the sale.” — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) March 12, 2021

Not that it seems to bother them one iota.

More Stories / Latest News ‘I’ve always liked the English league’ – Santos FC starlet ready for Premier League move this summer Outstanding youngster forces Liverpool star to go cap in hand and renegotiate contract after rumoured buyers reportedly pull plug on deal Report: Boca Juniors targeting AC Milan defender as stay with Celtic FC seems unlikely

At a time when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could arguably do with significant funds to bolster his side and take them forward again in 2021/22, to see the owners once again lining their pockets will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for many.