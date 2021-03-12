Although Manchester United are still in with a chance of silverware in at least two competitions, some players are going to need to up their game in the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign.
The difference between success and failure, just as last season when the Red Devils managed to get into three semi-finals but lost them all, will be down to the small details, but every player has to do his part.
MORE: Liverpool fans petrified about this
One who has gone off the boil of late is Anthony Martial. The Frenchman has been non-existent in some matches.
That has drawn some stark criticism from Shaun Custis, and the pundit told talkSPORT that he just isn’t good enough for the Old Trafford outfit.
? “Martial is Man Utd’s number 9 and he offers nothing up front in terms of movement and opportunities.”
? “His instinct as a goalscorer isn’t there… there seems a lack of effort & belief in him at the moment.”
Neil Custis says Anthony Martial is not good enough for #MUFC. pic.twitter.com/kFF4dHKPWn
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 12, 2021
“Martial is Man Utd’s number 9 and he offers nothing up front in terms of movement and opportunities.,” he was quoted as saying.
“His instinct as a goalscorer isn’t there… there seems a lack of effort & belief in him at the moment.”
There’s little doubt that the striker needs to be getting amongst the goals on a more regular basis, but in a United side that is generally underperforming some weeks, it’s perhaps a little unfair to pin the team’s ills on him.