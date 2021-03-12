Although Manchester United are still in with a chance of silverware in at least two competitions, some players are going to need to up their game in the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign.

The difference between success and failure, just as last season when the Red Devils managed to get into three semi-finals but lost them all, will be down to the small details, but every player has to do his part.

One who has gone off the boil of late is Anthony Martial. The Frenchman has been non-existent in some matches.

That has drawn some stark criticism from Shaun Custis, and the pundit told talkSPORT that he just isn’t good enough for the Old Trafford outfit.

? “Martial is Man Utd’s number 9 and he offers nothing up front in terms of movement and opportunities.” ? “His instinct as a goalscorer isn’t there… there seems a lack of effort & belief in him at the moment.” Neil Custis says Anthony Martial is not good enough for #MUFC. pic.twitter.com/kFF4dHKPWn — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 12, 2021

“Martial is Man Utd’s number 9 and he offers nothing up front in terms of movement and opportunities.,” he was quoted as saying.

“His instinct as a goalscorer isn’t there… there seems a lack of effort & belief in him at the moment.”

More Stories / Latest News PSG identify world-class replacement for Kylian Mbappe Glazers set to incur further fan ire despite $100m worth of shares in Man United to be sold ‘I’ve always liked the English league’ – Santos FC starlet ready for Premier League move this summer

There’s little doubt that the striker needs to be getting amongst the goals on a more regular basis, but in a United side that is generally underperforming some weeks, it’s perhaps a little unfair to pin the team’s ills on him.