Impressive loanee makes a decision over his Arsenal future amid transfer interest

Sometimes it just makes sense for a player to move on if they aren’t going to get a proper chance with a big club, but it still looks like Dinos Mavropanos hasn’t given up on making it at Arsenal.

He moved to Germany on loan with Stuttgart this season and had a horrible start as he picked up a long term injury, but he’s since bounced back and he’s become an important part of the team.

Arsenal have been cutting down their numbers in the centre of defence and David Luiz will need to be replaced soon, so a report from The Mirror has indicated that the Greek defender won’t accept a permanent exit just now.

It’s believed that Stuttgart do want to keep him on a permanent basis and Arsenal may be open to that, but he’s decided that the only way he’ll return next season would be on another loan spell with a view to returning to the Emirates and getting a chance in the team.

There will be a place for another centre back at the club next season but it would be a surprise if Mavropanos was above William Saliba in the pecking order, so another loan move to Stuttgart may be the best thing for his ongoing development.