Loads of fans react at news Chelsea and Man United have opened talks for Gianluigi Donnarumma

According to reports, Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United have already opened talks with super-agent Mino Raiola for AC Milan’s highly-rated goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Donnarumma, 22, has spent his entire career at AC Milan, and after making his senior debut aged just 16, the commanding keeper has grown to become one of Europe’s most highly-rated shot-stoppers.

Despite his long-standing place at the heart of the Rossenari’s defence, the Italian’s long-term future has been cast into doubt as his contract edges closer to expiring this summer.

According to recent claims from transfer journalist Duncan Castle, who recently spoke on ‘The Transfer Window Podcast‘, two clubs leading the charge to sign Donnarumma in the summer are Chelsea and United.

“Our information is that both Chelsea and Manchester United have been in talks with Raiola about Donnarumma,” Castles said.

Is Erling Haaland actually a ‘robot built and controlled by his father Alf-Inge Haaland’? Read more.

Despite signing Edouard Mendy in the summer, Castles’ recent claims suggest Thomas Tuchel still feels he is lacking that cutting edge in between the sticks.

However, United’s goalkeeping situation is one of particular interest – With two of the best goalkeepers in David De Gea and Dean Henderson both among their ranks, it appears the club’s hierarchy are finding it tough to keep both shot-stoppers content.

In light of the speculation that the Red Devils could bring in Donnarumma, here’s how some fans have reacted on social media.

I’d say give Henderson rest of season and if he can’t cement his place as number 1 then if we can get rid of de gea I’d love for donnarumma and Henderson to battle out for number 1 spot — Money Mitch (@R1chPorter) March 11, 2021

I love dean Henderson but I feel donnarumma is underrated. He’s been wc for a few seasons now — Smayan (@CFC_Kash) March 11, 2021

Hendo surely has to be no1 next season and whoever comes in is backup — fraser kerr (@fkerr19) March 11, 2021

We literally have the best GKs in the world — Hangsing (@siampersie2) March 10, 2021

We need a defender, a DMF, a RW and a striker and y’all talk about GK?? — Jasper Lee (The Great) (@jasperleegram) March 10, 2021