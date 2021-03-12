With only a third of the Premier League season to go, Man United remain in the hunt for silverware on at least two fronts, however, their shortcomings continue to be exposed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know that he has his work cut out to ensure the 2020/21 campaign is a successful one for the Red Devils, but his work is being hampered by a defence that are consistently making mistakes that have cost them games.

It’s something that the Norwegian will have to get to grips with in the summer, assuming that he is still in the role by then.

One name that has been linked with the club previously is Real Madrid star, Raphael Varane, and now it appears that the World Cup winner is looking to move to pastures new.

According to AS, the player’s entourage will listen to offers with a view to making a switch to the English top flight.

More Stories / Latest News ‘I would be delighted’ – Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos set to incur Barcelona’s wrath after making astonishing suggestion ‘I totally dispute what has been said’ – Ref row set to rumble on after Ipswich Town star finally responds to accusations Real Madrid ace reveals a fondness for Boca Juniors amid question marks over future

With only one year left on his Los Blancos contract, should he not sign it, president, Florentino Perez, will be forced to recoup some money on the player now rather than letting him go for free in a year’s time.