Man United legend tips forgotten loanee to play a big role at Old Trafford next season

We’ve seen a few rumours about Man United looking to add a more attacking alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the right back role, but the potential solution could already be signed to the club.

Diogo Dalot has been impressing for AC Milan this season albeit at left back on a regular basis, but he’s still grown as a player and it should benefit him on his return.

His situation at Old Trafford was a strange one because he couldn’t get near the team even when multiple teammates were injured, but there could be a chance for him next season.

A report from Goal has looked at comments from United legend Paul Scholes about Dalot’s future, and it’s clear that he wants to see him come back and push Wan-Bissaka for that starting spot:

“He’s done the right thing to get games at a big club. That will do him the world of good. Where does he stand now? I think he’ll come back at the end of the season. Pre-season will be big for him. It’s time for him to really perform in those pre-season games. Put a bit of pressure on Aaron Wan-Bissaka.”

Scholes makes a fair point about Dalot going out to play regular football as he’s definitely developed more in Italy that he would’ve done sitting on the Old Trafford bench, but it does give United a decision to make.

He’s played well in Milan so there could be a decent market to sell him and reinvest that money in a new signing, but he’s certainly done enough to earn a chance.

He’s far more adventurous and attacking that Wan-Bissaka so he would be a welcome option against teams who are sitting deep, while he can also cover higher up the field so that versatility will also be useful.