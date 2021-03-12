Napoli join race to sign Man United defender

According to reports, Italian side Napoli have joined the race to try and sign Manchester United’s on-loan full-back Diogo Dalot.

Dalot, 21, was signed to United from Porto in 2018 by former manager Jose Mourinho.

Despite arriving in Manchester hotly tipped to become one of the league’s most exciting attacking full-backs, Dalot has struggled during his first few years at Old Trafford.

After falling out-of-favour with current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Dalot eventually found himself loaned out to AC Milan during last summer’s transfer window.

Although putting in some mixed performances for the Rossoneri, Dalot is definetly improving now he’s picking up a lot more first-team minutes.

Back in action last night against parent club United for the first-leg of the Europa’s league Last 16 knockout, Dalot was one of the standout performers.

However, despite United fans seemingly excited at the prospect of a much-improved Dalot returning in a few months, according to a recent report from Tuttosport (Relayed by Sempre Milan), Napoli have now emerged as contenders to sign the defender.

It has been claimed that Napoli hopes to use agent Gabriele Giuffrida and United owner Joel Glazer’s already established relationship as a way to get ahead in the race to land Dalot.