Menu

Outstanding youngster forces Liverpool star to go cap in hand and renegotiate contract after rumoured buyers reportedly pull plug on deal

Liverpool FC
Posted by

As if Liverpool don’t have enough on their plate already.

Wading through treacle it seems in the Premier League, rumours continue to circulate regarding the potential next movements of their players.

MORE: Liverpool fans petrified because of THIS

One in particular has been playing hard ball for the entire campaign and refusing to sign a new contract, but that particular decision has appeared to come back and bite him.

Though Football Insider suggest that Barcelona have now offered Dutch midfielder, Gini Wijnaldum, a contract from the start of next season, Catalan outlet, Sport, refute the claims.

Gini Wijnaldum will have to renegotiate his contract with Liverpool

Gini Wijnaldum will have to renegotiate his contract with Liverpool

They cite the emergence of wonder kid, Ilaix Moriba, just 18 years of age, as the main reason why Ronald Koeman will not be following up any original interest.

Moriba has burst onto the scene with a goal and an assist, both involving Leo Messi, in his opening handful of games with Barca’s senior side.

More Stories / Latest News
Report: Boca Juniors targeting AC Milan defender as stay with Celtic FC seems unlikely
PHOTO: Arsenal’s third shirt for 2021/22 Premier League season leaked online
Man United could solve player crisis this summer as reported target is ready to ‘listen to offers’

Given that he already understands exactly how the team plays, has integrated seamlessly and has 12 years on Wijnaldum, there’s little chance of the latter doing anything other than renew his contract at Anfield now.

More Stories Gini Wijnaldum Ilaix Moriba Ronald Koeman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.