Menu

Real Madrid defender reveals a fondness for Boca Juniors amid question marks over future

Argentine Primera Division
Posted by

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos’ contract with Los Blancos will expire in June, and although it seems he might want to stay in Europe, the 34-year-old admits that there’s a fondness for playing in Argentina. 

During a Twitch stream interview with Spanish internet celebrity Ibai Llanos, Diario AS relayed Ramos’ comments about his infatuation with Argentine football. Furthermore, Ramos added that he has a club in mind that he tracks.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United could solve player crisis this summer as reported target is ready to ‘listen to offers’
‘I would be delighted’ – Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos set to incur Barcelona’s wrath after making astonishing suggestion
‘I totally dispute what has been said’ – Ref row set to rumble on after Ipswich Town star finally responds to accusations

“Boca Juniors has always generated me more sympathy. Then I have had friends from River like Higuaín or Saviola, but I stay with Boca Juniors, Riquelme, Diego, and La Bombonera,” Ramos said. “I’m sympathetic towards Argentine football. They have always told me that I have similarities to the Argentine player.”

The Real Madrid defender revealed that he is interested in Boca Juniors due to various players and the ora of La Bombonera.

Perhaps it’s a long shot ever to see Ramos at La Bombonera, wearing the blue and gold; however, not many expected former AS Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi to head to Boca Juniors and play in Argentina for a season.

If playing for Boca Juniors and sharing the same grounds as a Diego Maradona is on his bucket list before his career ends, then maybe Ramos could head to Buenos Aires.

More Stories Boca Juniors CONMEBOL Real Madrid Sergio Ramos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.