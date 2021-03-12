Serie A side ready to join Arsenal and Chelsea in pursuit of Santos FC wonderkid

AC Milan has two strikers in their mid-30’s or older as they’ll need a long-term solution to replace Mario Mandžuki? and Zlatan Ibrahimovi?.

Milan is on track to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season, and the Italian side would like to inject youth into their striker position. The need to get young could see them head to Brazil as they have their eyes on the latest wonderkid.

According to Calciomercato, the Rossoneri have their eyes on Santos FC wonderkid Kaio Jorge.

The 19-year-old striker is a hot commodity as various clubs around Europe, including Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC, have shown interest in the teenager, per Calciomercato.

In 51 appearances for the Brazilian side, Kaio Jorge has scored nine goals and registered one assist. The Italian media outlet doesn’t reveal any further details surrounding Milan’s interest in the Santos striker.

However, they’re ready to throw their hat in for the young forward. With Kai Jorge under contract until December, Santos could look to cash in on their young player with the ongoing bidding war.